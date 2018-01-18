Sussex County Hosts "Open for Business" Development Sessions

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County is lending a helping hand to entrepreneurs and those looking to open their own business.

Sponsored by the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee Inc., (SEDAC), Sussex County's "Open for Business," offers free, one-stop access to organizations, agencies and resource partners who assist small businesses in funding, business consulting and training.

Ken Norman opened Floral Inspirations in Lewes last Novemeber. He attended an "Open for Business" session a few years back.

He said he met officials there who helped him open his business's doors.

SEDAC said the goal of the sessions is to support small business and grow the local economy.

The development sessions are held the third Thursday of each month from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Sussex County Emergency Operations.