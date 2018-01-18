Ocean City Responds to Lawsuit Against Topless Ordinance

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The town of Ocean City is at the center of a new lawsuit that challenges an ordinance that prohibits women from being topless in public.

Five plaintiffs want to go topless on the beach and their lawyer says the town's ordinance violates an equal protection cause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Chelsea Eline, along with five other plaintiffs, don't agree with the town's decision. The women say it's unfair for men to be able to walk around topless, but not women.

Many people agree with Ocean City, saying it's completely inappropriate for women to go topless in the resort.

"I think it's a family-oriented area and I would hate to have to explain to my grand-kids why they're topless women walking around," says Kelly Kerns, who works in Ocean City.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan responded to the lawsuit, saying, "Ocean City is not a topless beach and will not become a topless beach." The Mayor went on to say the town will pursue all available options to the remains of the case.