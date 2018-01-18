Rodeo Show Requires Transformation of Wicomico County Civic Center

SALISBURY, Md.- The 21st annual Lone Star Rodeo Company show is coming to the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury this weekend, but it requires the arena to get a little dirty.

Civic Center employee Ed Russ says crews have been working this week to prepare the arena with 1,800 tons of dirt. Each pile is dumped, spread out and flattened with the hope of maintaining a 12-13 inch thickness.

"It takes pretty near three days to get it completed and have it ready for the rodeo people," Russ said.

But Russ says getting dirty is easy.

"Actually getting in here's not too bad, it's getting all the dirt out of here is probably the worst part," Russ said.

The rodeo requires a smooth, flat surface to animals to compete on. But the upcoming monster truck show needs hills and bumps for the trucks to jump off of for their course. Crews will have to redesign areas of the dirt stage for the monster truck show next week, adding more dirt piles to the surface.

The Lone Star Rodeo Company will have shows on Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The No Limits! Monster Trucks show will be on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Salisbury.

Crews will need to have all the dirt cleaned up in time for the Justin Moore concert on Feb. 2.