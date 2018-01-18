Seaford Man Accused of Running Over Woman's Foot in Stolen Car

SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is accused of stealing a woman's car and then driving over her foot as he took off.

The incident happened Jan. 16, according to the Seaford Police Department.

The victim attempted to confront the suspect as he was driving away in her car. That's when he allegedly ran over and injured her foot, police said.

Based on the victim’s description and other investigative actions, 38-year-old William Witherspoon was identified as the suspect.

On Jan. 17, the Georgetown Police Department found the stolen car with Witherspoon behind the wheel.

He was turned over to the Seaford Police Department and arrested for a previous hit-and-run accident involving another stolen car that occurred in a driveway Jan. 9. He was charged for the motor vehicle theft that occurred on Jan. 16, as well.

Witherspoon was committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $8,004 secured bail, pending a preliminary hearing at a later date.