Gov. Carney Addresses Jobs, Schools, Budget in Address



DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware Gov. John Carney told lawmakers his priorities for the year include strengthening Delaware's economy and improving its public schools, lowering health care costs and investing in public safety.



Carney delivered his State of the State Address to a joint session of the General Assembly on Thursday afternoon. It came ahead a week ahead of the planned release of his budget for the next fiscal year.



In the speech, Carney said his budget will bring more fiscal discipline to the state's spending patterns and less reliance on one-time revenues.



He says the budget will include a plan to hire close to 200 new teachers statewide and increase the number of grants to schools.



The governor also pledged to keep working to improve the state's Department of Correction in the aftermath of a deadly inmate riot last year.

