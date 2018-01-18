Delaware Not Named Finalist for Amazon HQ2 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Not Named Finalist for Amazon HQ2

DOVER, Del. --- Amazon on Thursday announced the 20 finalists under consideration for its second headquarters, though Delaware did not end up on that list.

Delaware, which offered an incentive package and accommodations at New Castle Airport, was among more than 200 municipalities, counties, and states that made pitches to Amazon. Northern neighbor Philadelphia and a number of locations surrounding Washington D.C. remain under consideration.

Gov. John Carney (D-Delaware), who in his State of the State Address on Thursday touted some economic development news and moves made last year, said in a statement he was disappointed but felt Delaware had done a good job showcasing what makes it viable for businesses.

In that respect, Delaware's effort - which brought together leaders in the public and private sectors to promote our great state - was a resounding success. Going forward, we'll do everything we can to support Philadelphia's application, to help bring Amazon to our region," he said.

James DeChene with the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce said Amazon's decision was likely based more on geography than how business friendly Delaware can be.

"I don't think there's anything that Delaware had going against it about being business friendly or not business-friendly in this decision. I think it's more about an access to infrastructure," he said.

Still, some lawmakers saw Delaware being passed over by Amazon as the latest example of why Delaware should consider policy changes that might make the state business-friendly. 

Sen. Colin Bonini (R-Dover South), who ran for governor against Carney in 2016, said being a Right to Work state, something Carney is opposed to, would not have likely made a difference in attracting Amazon but it could be a factor in wooing companies like manufacturers.

"Right to work is to the point now to the point now where it's no longer a question of whether should we do it, it's a necessity," he said.

 

 

