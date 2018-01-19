Pair Charged in Series of Thefts in Bridgeville and Greenwood Area

BRIDGEVILLE and GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two women wanted in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles in the Bridgeville and Greenwood area.

Troopers said 22-year-old Katelyn Foskey of Greenwood and 24-year-old Miranda Abbott of Georgetown were taken into custody Thursday by the Sussex County Governor's Task Force following a brief car chase in the Seaford area.

Both suspects were transported back to Troop 4 and charged with 31 counts of theft, 17 counts of third-degree criminal trespass, 17 counts of third-degree conspiracy, eight counts of unlawful use of a credit card, and two counts of criminal mischief.

Abbott was also charged with disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and other traffic offenses related to the pursuit.

Foskey was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $63,017 cash only bond. Abbott was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $67,528 cash only bond.