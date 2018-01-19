Two Arrested in Milford Theft Investigation

DOVER, Del.- Milford police have arrested two men accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart.

Police said that on Thursday, Jan. 18, 25-year-old Dylan Melvin of Milford, and 35-year-old Alphons Anderson of Dover, turned themselves in after being identified as the suspects an an investigation that got underway the day before.

According to police, officers on Wednesday were dispatched to Walmart for a fraud investigation. The store's asset protection staff told officers that two suspects had entered the store and concealed merchandise and then left the store with the merchandise. Then the suspects hid the stolen merchandise in a Walmart shopping bag and walked back into the store with the merchandise and attempted to it to the store for a refund, according to police.

Police said the investigation revealed that Walmart denied the return and the suspects left the store with the stolen merchandise. The suspects were identified as Melvin and Anderson after they turned themselves in to police on Thursday.

Melvin and Anderson were each charged with shoplifting under $1,500 and third-degree conspiracy. Anderson also was wanted on a capias out of Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Following their arrests, Melvin and Anderson were released on $20,00 unsecured bail with a no contact order with Walmart for this investigation. They were ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date reference to this case. Anderson was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $300 cash bail reference to his outstanding capias.