Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a pizza delivery driver in the parking lot of the Country Village Apartments at 433 Country Drive.

Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The 27-year-old male victim stated that he was approached by a male suspect in the parking lot who demanded money from him when he displayed a handgun. The victim complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is further described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 160 pounds, and wearing a black beanie, green hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and light-colored sneakers. The suspect was also described as being young, approximately 15 years of age, according the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.