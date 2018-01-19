1,043 Bags of Heroin Seized in Dover Drug Bust

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police report two people are in custody after a drug bust at the Sleep Inn in Dover.

Police, with the assistance of probation and parole officers, on Thursday night performed an administrative search warrant at a room at the motel on North DuPont Highway. Police say the occupants, Michael Grabowski, 37, and Ashley Deel, 26, were found to have 1,043 bags of heroin in their possession during the search, in addition to three doses of suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

Grabowski was arrested and taken to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Facility on $53,000 bond, where he faces charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin (tier 5), drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and second-degree conspiracy.

Deel was committed to Baylor Correctional Center on $41,200 bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin (tier 5), drug paraphernalia, and second-degree conspiracy.