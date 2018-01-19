Four Arrested in Camden-Wyoming Home Invasion

CAMDEN WYOMING, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested four suspects in connection with a home invasion that occurred Thursday afternoon in on Mahan Corner Road in Camden-Wyoming.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Mahan Corner Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday where they say a 45-year-old man recalled hearing loud noises in his home while he was in a back room. The victim told police when he proceeded to investigate the noises, he was approached by someone holding a baseball bat to him. According to a police report, the suspect told the man he was there to confront the victim’s nephew who was not home at the time. Police say there were two other suspects in the home at the time, one wearing a mask and also holding a baseball bat. The victim began to run away from the scene when he noticed a fourth suspect seated in a car parked in his driveway. After the suspects fled in their car, the victim returned to his home and found extensive damage to his front door and interior of the house along with missing property. The victim was unharmed.

Police investigated and were able to identify the suspects as 49-year-old Kim Forsythe of Magnolia, 25-year-old Dorian Pierce of Magnolia, 26-year-old Desmond Abernathy of Magnolia, and 17-year-old Isiah Forsythe of Dover. Police located the suspects on the unit block of Flagstick Lane, in Magnolia.

All four suspects were arrested and later arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, theft, criminal mischief, second-degree conspiracy and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Abernathy was also charged with resisting arrest and an additional charge of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony. Forsythe was also charged with resisting arrest.

Forsythe was committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institute on $61,750 secured bond. Pierce was committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institute on $62,000 secured bond. Abernathy was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $65,000 secured bond, and Forsythe was committed to Stevenson House on $62,500 secured bond.