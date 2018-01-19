Man Sentenced to Prison in Dover Home Invasion Robbery

DOVER, Del.- A 51-year-old man will spend nearly 70 years behind bars in connection with a home invasion robbery in Dover that left a 69-year-old woman injured.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Friday that Ronald Keis of Dover was found guilty at a bench trial and sentenced by a Superior Court judge to a total of 68 years in prison for charges of first-degree robbery, home invasion and second-degree assault.

Authorities said the incident happened in February 2017 when Keis broke into the victim's home on Hickory Dale Drive and demanded cash. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands, but not before she was kicked and punched by Keis, according to investigators.

After taking more than $2,000 from the victim, Keis fled the scene. The victim was able to give a description of Keis' clothing who troopers located and arrested within an hour and a half. At the time of the arrest, Keis was reportedly found with the victim's money in his pockets.