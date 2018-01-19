Suspect Arrested in Two Cousins Restaurant Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspect Arrested in Two Cousins Restaurant Armed Robbery

Posted: Jan 19, 2018 3:21 PM Updated:
Courtesy of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Police have arrested a suspect accused of holding up the Two Cousins restaurant in Federalsburg last weekend.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday deputies and Federalsburg police officers responded to an armed robbery at Two Cousins restaurant located at 108 East Central Ave. Police said an unknown black male armed with a revolver-like gun entered the restaurant and demanded money. Employees handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect took off, said police. 

Police weren't able to find where the suspect went, both by having a K9 unit trying to trace the suspect's path as well as by having officers canvas the area looking for someone matching the suspect's description. 

The Sheriff's Office said a task force with the US Marshals Service took Jemanual Davon Hudson into custody in Federalsburg on Tuesday. Police said Hudson was wanted through the Salisbury Police Department for several outstanding warrants connected to firearms violations. 

Because of Hudson's arrest, police said they found evidence linking Hudson to the Two Cousins armed robbery. The Sheriff's Office said they then got a search and seizure warrant for a home on Routzahn Lane and found further evidence of Hudson's involvement in the armed robbery. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office then obtained and served an arrest warrant.

Hudson was charged with armed robbery, assault, and firearm use, among other charges, and is currently being held without bond while he awaits his appearance at the Caroline County District Court. 

 

 

 

