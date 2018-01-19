Smyrna Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident

SMYRNA, Del.- Several cars and a home were damaged after shots were fired in Smyrna Thursday night.

Officers from the Smyrna Police Department were called to the 300 block of Daniel Road around 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired in the area, and soon after, unknown suspects were seen running away.

A K-9 team was used to track the suspects, but no leads were found.

According to police, at least three unoccupied parked cars as well as one home were struck by gun fire. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bill Davis at 302-653-9217 or message SPD on Facebook. Additionally, tips can be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.