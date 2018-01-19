Stolen Jewelry Found at Harrington Pawn Shop

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Harrington man was arrested for selling stolen property.

According to the Harrington Police Department, 29-year-old Cameron J. Calvert sold stolen jewelry from a family member and sold it at a Dover pawn shop.

Through investigation, police were able to find the jewelry at the pawn shop and return it to the victim.

Police obtained warrants for Calvert, and he later turned himself into police.

He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.