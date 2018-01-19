Salisbury Medical Marijuana Dispensary Educates Community

SALISBURY, Md.- Did you know that there are different strands of cannabis grown to treat different ailments? That's something the staff at Peninsula Alternative Health informed the community about in their discussions on Friday afternoon.

PAH Chief Operations Officer Chuck Henn says marijuana has evolved over the years.

"It's not what it used to be, it's not how it was portrayed back in the day," Henn said.

Now it's an alternative treatment option for those suffering from illnesses like PTSD, epilepsy, gastrointestinal issues, etc.

Terry Nelson has suffered from chronic back pain for years and is taking multiple opioid pills a day. He says based off of the information he learned from PAH, he's considering taking the steps to obtain his state medical marijuana certification.

"I'm on all different kinds and it's not any fun to have 10 or 12 medications you've got to take in a day. It'd be a whole lot nicer just to take one," Nelson said.

He says it's an all-natural option that is finally legal in the state of Maryland, but he isn't the first person PAH has educated on the industry. PAH says within six weeks of business they've served 500 patients. Henn says it's a rewarding experience to see people get relief from their pain.

"It's something that can really help people and we are helping people here," Henn said.

PAH says the most common ailment patients seek treatment for is chronic pain and the most frequent customers are over the age of 50.