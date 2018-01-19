Dover Kills Food Truck Program After Backlash

DOVER, Del. --- A program offering food trucks parking spaces on Loockerman Plaza for a monthly fee was cancelled in Dover after backlash from restaurants and local businesses, officials said.

Assistant City Manager Kirby Hudson said the pilot program was halted following comments from a number of business owners at a Downtown Dover Partnership meeting, in which restaurant owners spoke against the proposal.

"I don't foresee myself or anyone else in city hall championing this and getting on the horse and riding into battle," he said.

Todd Stonesifer, a member of the board of directors for the Downtown Dover Partnership, is opening a coffee shop with his wife across from where the food trucks would have set up shop. He said unfair competition was a concern for himself.

"If business isn't good, it's raining --- whatever the situation is, I can't just start up the truck and drive to another location where I might be able to sell more coffee that day," he said.

Still, Stonesifer said there's plenty to be positive about Downtown Dover and pointed to events like OktDoverFest that draw thousands to Loockerman Street and involve food trucks. He said there's an opportunity for better cooperation between the city and business owners on ideas like the food truck program.