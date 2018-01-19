DSP Arrests Two Suspects in Clayton Robbery; One At Large

CLAYTON, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested two suspects who they say lured a victim to the parking lot of a convenience store before assaulting the victim and taking her purse.

It happened around 9 p.m. January 11 at the Blackiston Store located on Blackiston Road. According to DSP, Jessica Elvey, 28, of Kenton, asked the victim -- a 26 year old Clayton woman who was an acquaintance of Elvey -- to borrow money and cigarettes. Police said they both agreed to meet at the parking lot of the convenience store.

DSP said the victim pulled into the parking lot with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat. The victim said another car pulled in shortly thereafter and three people get out of the car and approached the victim while she was still in her car. Police identified the three suspects as Elvey, Chelsea Roundtree, 26, and Chasity Roundtree, 24, both of Dover.

According to DSP, the trio then got into her car and assaulted the victim while she was still inside it before stealing her purse and taking off. The victim suffered bruises to her head and face, but refused medical treatment on scene. Her child was not injured in the incident, police said.

Police said they arrested Elvey and Chelsea Roundtree at the Capital Inn on North Dupont Highway in Dover on January 16. They were both charged with robbery in the second degree as well as other charges and were committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institute on $28,000 secured bond.

DSP said they are still looking for Chastity Roundtree. Anyone who had more information is asked to call Trooper E. Ramirez at Troop 9 at 302-378-5749, or to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.