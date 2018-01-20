Salisbury Zoo Introduces Pinocchio the Bear to the Public

SALISBURY, Md--Today is the day many people along Delmarva's peninsula have waited months for.

After being quarantined for months, the Salisbury Zoo finally introduced Pinocchio to hundreds of people.

The zoo was filled with a lot of people, but some people say they didn't seem to mind all the action.

"We been so excited to see him now that he's here and it's so exciting to see so many people come out here today. it's really amazing," says Alyssa Massey.

Zookeepers say Pinocchio had no problem making himself comfortable in his new home.

"He's doing really well though, we gave him a lot to do, specifically because we knew it was going to be a crowd," says Caleb Oliver.

Zookeepers say Pinocchio and Chaska, the female Andean bear, have already started communicating with one another. The zoo says they're optimistic the two will be a great pair!