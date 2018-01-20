Plans Being Made for Arts and Entertainment District in Crisfield

Crisfield, Md.- The arts are fighting to come alive in Downtown Crisfield. You may not realize if you're just passing through, but painters, musicians, sculptors, and other artists are all waiting to show off their work. And showing off that work could soon become a lot easier, with an Arts and Entertainment District.

Crisfield City Council approved tax incentives for a nearly 100 acres section of an Arts and Entertainment District, giving business owners within the district a tax credit on the renovation value of their business.

The next step is to get approval from Somerset County Commissioners, if they pass the tax incentives then it goes to the state of Maryland.

Debra Howard, a plein air artist, lives within the boundaries of the proposed Arts and Entertainment District. She is currently in the process of converting the first floor of her home into an arts center.

"What I would really like to do, and very passionate about is finding artists that are not represented here. Folk artists, textile artists, people who are quilters, carvers. There's so many people who are artists in this area who don't have an outlet and I'd like to provide that," Howard said.

The city says the district plans are part of an economic took to encourage folks to open up more properties.

"We want to find a way to structure all the artistic talent that exists in Crisfield and the surrounding areas so that folks that do duck carving, who are photographers, have a place to showcase their work," City Manager Rick Pollitt said.

To help with the Arts and Entertainment District plans, artists who live in Crisfield can register at crisfieldarts.org.