Man Arrested in Connection to Vehicle Thefts

FREDERICA, Md - Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man in connection with three motor vehicle thefts in the High Point Mobile Home Park area.

On 6:40 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 300 block of Michael Street in the High Point Mobile Home Park in reference to a motor vehicle theft in which the victim left her vehicle in her driveway, running and unsecured. As units were responding to the call, they were informed that a second vehicle was taken from the same development that was also left running and unsecured. While Troopers were patrolling the Mobile Home Park, they located both vehicles and returned them to their owners.

A day earlier, on Thursday, troopers also handled a theft of a motor vehicle in the same mobile home park in which a suspect was identified as Carrington J. Hall. Troopers observed Hall walking in the area and arrested him after pursuit.