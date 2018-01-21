Women's March in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md-Hundreds of people gathered in Ocean City as part of the 2018 Women's March.

The Ocean City march was hosted by the Democratic Women's Club of Worcester County.

More than hundreds of women's rights supporters marched along Ocean City's boardwalk , wearing pink hats and carrying powerful signs.

Organizers say one of the goals for this year's march was to get more women to run for public office and bolster voter registration.

"It's an election year and I know that's a theme really across the country, you look at what happen in Virginia and so people are optimistic and energized," says Joan Roach.

Among the optimistic and energized crowd was Diana Gross from Ocean Pines. Gross says she's thankful Maryland's Eastern Shore had their very own march.

"Last year, I went to the march in Washington, and this was the coolest I could do this year," says Gross.

The march in Ocean City was one of many planned marches around the world.