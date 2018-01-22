Updated: Police Seek 4 Who Robbed Armored Truck Driver in Salisbury

Video surveillance photo of one of the suspects wanted for holding up an armored truck driver filling up an ATM at the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police have released a video surveillance photo of one of the four suspects wanted in connection with the Monday morning armed robbery of an armored truck driver outside the State Employees Credit Union in the 1100 block of Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury.

Salisbury police said the incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. when a Loomis armored truck driver arrived at SECU in an effort to fill the ATM

with money.

Police said that while filling the machine, the driver was approached by what was described as four male suspects armed with handguns. The suspects immediately demanded cash while tying up the the driver's hands. The suspects then stole the driver's company-issued handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office K-9 assisted in the investigation and conducted a K-9 track which did not locate additional evidence or the suspects. Maryland State Police Aviation Division also assisted in the investigation, but were unable to locate the suspects or additional evidence.

While no description is available of one of the suspects, the three others were described as black males. One of the suspects was further described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black and gray pants while the two others were wearing all dark clothing and dark colored masks. All three were armed with handguns.

As detectives continue this investigation, they asked that anyone that happened to be in the area of SECU on Mt. Hermon Road and Route 50, during the hours of 7 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. and observed any suspicious behavior to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers 410-548-1776. A cash reward is offered for tips leading to an arrest or arrests.

Four armed robbers held up this armored truck Monday morning outside the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)

The armed robbery occurred Monday morning outside the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)