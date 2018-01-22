Two Shot in Accomack County

ACCOMAC, Va.- Two men had to be rushed to hospital for injuries sustained in an early Sunday morning shooting in Accomack County.

Accomack County Sheriff Todd Godwin said the incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the former Mary N. Smith School in Accomac. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Godwin said an investigation determined that a private event was being held and several individuals were outside when a dispute occurred and gunshots were fired.

Marquise Downing, 34, from Parksley, Va., and Cymaine Banks, 33, also from

Parksley, suffered from gunshot wounds and were transported to Riverside

Shore Memorial Hospital. Both men were subsequently airlifted to Sentara Norfolk

General Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Virginia State Police, as well as the Parksley, Onley and Onancock police departments.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Accomack

County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted

through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.