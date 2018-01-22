Man Robbed of Cellphone in Dover Downs Parking Lot

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for three suspects wanted for robbing a man of his cellphone at gunpoint in the parking lot of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

The incident reportedly happened at around 10:35 p.m. Friday. Police said the 34-year-old victim was unlocking his bicycle from the rear of his vehicle in the parking lot of Dover Downs when he was approached by three male suspects. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money. The victim told the suspects he did not have cash on his person, but gave them his cellphone. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.