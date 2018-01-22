Maryland Governor Unveils $5 Billion Package to Woo Amazon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland's governor is trying to land Amazon's second headquarters by offering a $5 billion package of tax incentives and transportation upgrades.



Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday that the state is "committing all of the resources we have to bring it home to Maryland."



Montgomery County, Maryland, is one of 20 cities and regions that made the online retail giant's shortlist. Hogan's proposal includes the following tax incentives for a period of 10 years:

A state income tax credit equivalent to 5.75 percent of wages for each new qualifying headquarters job. To qualify, a job must be established within the first 17 years of the project and pay between $60,000 and $500,000.

A state and local property tax credit, including a requirement for the state to reimburse the local jurisdiction for half of the property tax that would have been collected.

A state sales and use tax exemption for construction material or warehousing equipment used in the project.

Amazon's search for the home of its second headquarters has triggered an unprecedented competition among governments around North America. The Seattle-based company promises to create 50,000 jobs. The retailing behemoth has made clear that tax breaks and grants will be a big factor in its decision.