Salisbury Launches New Recycling Initiative

SALISBURY, Md. - Leslie Sinclair and Kelly Myrer enjoyed their daily early morning walk through Salisbury City Park this morning.

"It's nice to have a clean place to walk," said Sinclair.

That's why they're happy to see the city's new public recycling initiatives -- starting with new recycling bins to use at large city events.



Thirty of them were provided to the city through a grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation and the Keep America Beautiful Public Space Recycling Grant Program.

As part of the new recycling program, every single event waste location will be signed by heavy recycling, compost, and trash labels.

Additionally, volunteers will be staffed at every single waste location to make sure folks better understand the difference between what can be recycled and what can't be.

The new bins will be used to establish recycling initiatives at all large city events -- like the upcoming Salibury Marathon and National Folk Festival.

Mayor Jake Day said they'll also help solve a problem with the bins currently being used.

"That's the other thing. That we use these as trash cans and recycling containers so if someone doesn't see the sticker on the side it just becomes a refuse bin, just a trash bin," said Mayor Day.

An issue because day says the county landfill doesn't have a single source point where all recycling and trash is separated.

"If you end up with trash it becomes a really burdensome process to have to pull everything apart," said Day.