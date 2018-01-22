Government shutdown impacts Assateague Island National Seashore

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND-Although the government shutdown has ended, not being able to get help from park workers was the reality for Assateague Island Park visitors earlier today.

Stephanie and her son, Jacob Dellamura eagerly came to the Maryland Eastern Shore to learn more about Assateague Island and it's ponies. They were disappointed when they read a sign that said the park's information center was closed due to the government shutdown.

"It's a shame that this shutdown has affected these parks because people planned their vacations for quite a while," says Dellamura.

Less Bowman also came from out of town to visit Assateague park with his little son, Bowman says the impact of the government shutdown is unfair.

"It really is sad what's going on in this country, as far as people can't decide what's going on and settle something," says Bowman.

In addition to no staff workers at the park, all of the park's bathrooms were closed.

Now that the government shutdown has ended, staff members should return to their regular schedule soon.