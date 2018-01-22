New Bill Hoping to Pass Would Help Hunters and Hungry

EASTON, Md. - Inside the Tred Avon Processing Center in Easton, there's nothing but clean knives and boards.

But on other days it's a little different. JoAnne White says they'll get as much as 500 pounds of deer meat per load.

That meat goes to some hunters themselves while others are donated.

A new bill is giving hunters up to $200 in tax credits for dear meat donated to food banks, hoping to offset processing costs.

Hunters like Mitchell Hughes says that'll help.

"I would say it would be helpful on the deer population just because people are going to shoot more deer," Hughes said.

Over the years, some hunters like Hughes say state funding backing similar programs has gone down.

Republican state Del. Johnnny Mautz says he realizes that and hopes, by spearheading the bill, he'll be able to help hunters and the hungry - despite some challenges.

"The realities are that getting a tax credit through the legislature is going to be difficult, and the Department of Natural Resources we know is limited in what they can do," Mautz said.

A bill limited for now, but one White hopes not forever.

"I think it definitely is a good start," White said.