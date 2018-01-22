Virginia Lawmaker: No More Name Drawings to Break Tie

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A state lawmaker wants Virginia to stop drawing names from a bowl to break a tie in a recount vote. Del. Marcia Price has called for holding a special election instead.

The Daily Press reported that Price introduced her proposal Monday in Richmond.

The Newport News Democrat said it was inspired by the dramatic race for the 94th House District, which ended with a "drawing of lots" and a Republican maintaining his seat. Price said a special election is the "only way to give the choice back to the people."

Del. David Yancey, the Republican incumbent for the 94th District, maintained his seat after his name was drawn from a bowl on Jan. 4. He and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds were tied following a recount and court decision in December.