Idaho Man Writes Song for Delmar Teen Singer

SALISBURY, Md. - Jared Watson is a 17-year-old from Delmar, Maryland who was approached on social media to sing a song written by a man from Idaho.

Watson's high school talent show video went viral for his rendition of Randy Travis' "I Told You So." It was then that WBOC's lifestyle show Delmarva Life asked him to appear on our Historic Studio D sound stage last summer. Watson shared his inspirational story of overcoming all odds to follow his dreams. Watson is confined to a wheelchair because of spinal muscular atrophy.

"It shows anybody can do anything they want to do. With my condition I have people aren't supposed to have the lung capacity to do anything like this so I'm very grateful," Watson said.

Around this same time, author Tony Olson, had written his first song "In the Name of Freedom." After getting tagged on one of Jared's video links by a friend on Facebook, Tony says he didn't think Jared's voice was real.

"I was kind of in shock because a 16-year-old is not supposed to be able to sing like that. His voice is mature beyond his years," Olson said.

After consulting with musical friends advising Olson with his song, he reached out to Jared on Facebook.

"I started messaging back and forth with Jared and I said Jared if you'd like to record our demo for us, we'd love to have you do it," Olson said.

Watson says he was honored to sing a song about veterans, as he's a self-proclaimed patriotic and passionate person.

"I hope this song hits people right in the heart," Watson said.

You can catch Jared's full performance of "In the Name of Freedom" on our Delmarva Life page.