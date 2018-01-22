Multiple People Arrested in Dover Drug Investigation

DOVER, Del.- Three people were arrested after a drug investigation in Dover, according to Delaware State Police.

A narcotics search warrant was executed at an apartment in the Alder Park complex on Webbs Lane Friday morning as part of an investigation involving the sale of heroin, police said.

Upon arrival, troopers took 27-year-old Jarad Wilson, 31-year-old Sean Caldwell and 36-year-old Holly McLaughlin into custody.

According to police, during a search of the apartment, 0.42 grams of heroin and multiple stolen electronic items were recovered.

Wilson and Caldwell were both charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree conspiracy. Both were arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $12,500 secure bond.

McLaughlin was charged with criminal impersonation. She was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $250 secured bond.