Eagles Fans Excited for Team's Trip to Super Bowl

DOVER, Del.- Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles on Delmarva rejoiced on Sunday as the team advanced to its third Super Bowl in franchise history in a championship rematch with the New England Patriots.

Vincent Iovacchini of Clayton, Delaware was among the thousands of people who flooded the streets in Philadelphia after the conclusion of Sunday night's NFC Championship Game, in which the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 38-7. 

A day later, Iovacchini was covered in Eagles gear and excited for the championship matchup.

"I've got something on everyday eagles and until they win the Super Bowl, which they're gonna win the Super Bowl," he said.  I'll always have something on me."

Michelle Lucas, an Eagles fan from Dover, said she believes the team will be successful this time around against the Patriots, whom the Eagles lost to in 2005 during Super Bowl XXXIX.

"We're getting our redemption against the patriots. We're not losing by three this time," she said.

Maria Keller with Windham Travel & Cruise Center in Dover said the agency had helped book accommodations for some Eagles fans heading out to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

Despite a potential price tag of thousands of dollars --- on top of the price of a ticket to the game --- Keller said Eagles fans are excited for the moment.

"As they progressed and they started winning, [Eagles fans] started saving up and I think they're really excited and it's an investment," she said. "It's memories."

 

