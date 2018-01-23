Five Suspects Arrested with a Felton Meth Lab Operation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Five Suspects Arrested with a Felton Meth Lab Operation

Posted: Jan 23, 2018 11:51 AM Updated:
(Photo: MGN, DEA) (Photo: MGN, DEA)

FELTON, Del.-Five people have been arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine at an abandoned home in Felton, according to police.

On Monday, Jan. 22, members of the Delaware State Police's Governor's Task Force responded to Canterbury Road in an attempt to find 37-year-old David Sharp of Felton who had active warrants out of Troop 3.

Upon arrival, officers saw 39-year-old Marlena Korona (Perry) of Felton who was exiting the driveway of the home. While troopers were attempting to identify the owners of the home, 33-year-old Joshua Wilson of Harrington exited the home through a second story window and was subsequently arrested. While at the front door of the home, 39-year-old Mary Prichard of Dover and 32-year-old Brandi Luciano of Hartly were taken into custody, as they walked out. A search continued and Sharp was found hiding in a bedroom closet.

According to troopers, a search of the second floor revealed an active meth lab in a bedroom. The components used to manufacture meth along with key ingredients in making the drug were collected and seized by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

All five suspects were arrested and transported to Troop 3 without further incident.

   

 

Sharp was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, drug dealing, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. Sharp was also charged on his outstanding warrant for multiple theft and unlawful use of a credit card charges. He was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $17,500 secured bond.

   

 

Korona (Perry), Wilson, Prichard and Luciano were all charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, drug dealing, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, she was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7.  Korona (Perry) was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $2,500 secured bond. 

   

 

Wilson was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $16,500 secured bond. 

   

 

Prichard was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $7,000 secured bond. 

   

 

Luciano was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $16,500 cash only bond.

Delaware State Police say Canterbury Road in the area of Andrews Lake Road was closed until the scene was deemed safe. No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices