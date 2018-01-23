Five Suspects Arrested with a Felton Meth Lab Operation

FELTON, Del.-Five people have been arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine at an abandoned home in Felton, according to police.

On Monday, Jan. 22, members of the Delaware State Police's Governor's Task Force responded to Canterbury Road in an attempt to find 37-year-old David Sharp of Felton who had active warrants out of Troop 3.

Upon arrival, officers saw 39-year-old Marlena Korona (Perry) of Felton who was exiting the driveway of the home. While troopers were attempting to identify the owners of the home, 33-year-old Joshua Wilson of Harrington exited the home through a second story window and was subsequently arrested. While at the front door of the home, 39-year-old Mary Prichard of Dover and 32-year-old Brandi Luciano of Hartly were taken into custody, as they walked out. A search continued and Sharp was found hiding in a bedroom closet.

According to troopers, a search of the second floor revealed an active meth lab in a bedroom. The components used to manufacture meth along with key ingredients in making the drug were collected and seized by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

All five suspects were arrested and transported to Troop 3 without further incident.

Sharp was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, drug dealing, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. Sharp was also charged on his outstanding warrant for multiple theft and unlawful use of a credit card charges. He was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $17,500 secured bond.

Korona (Perry), Wilson, Prichard and Luciano were all charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, drug dealing, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, she was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7. Korona (Perry) was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $2,500 secured bond.

Wilson was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $16,500 secured bond.

Prichard was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $7,000 secured bond.

Luciano was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $16,500 cash only bond.

Delaware State Police say Canterbury Road in the area of Andrews Lake Road was closed until the scene was deemed safe. No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents.