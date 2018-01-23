Greensboro Man Arrested for Threatening a Judge

GREENSBORO, Md.- Authorities say a Caroline County man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a judge.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Robert Allan Creasy of Greensboro, Md.

The Sheriff's Office said Creasy was arrested after the deputy overheard him making threats towards a presiding judge. Authorities said that when the deputy asked to whom Creasy was referring, Creasy replied that the judge was a ”dead man.”

Creasy was arrested and charged with knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of a state official. He was held without bond pending a trial in March.

However, Creasy's older brother Marvin Creasy disputes the account of the Sheriff's Office and said his brother did not mention the judge at all nor threaten the judge's life. He said there were several witnesses who did not hear him make those statements.