Impact Scholarship Helping Somerset Students Go to College

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Paying for college may have just gotten easier for some students living in Somerset County. Nearly $90,000 was given to the county in Gov. Larry Hogan's 2019 Fiscal Year budget.

The money will be going to the Impact Scholarship, allowing students to go to Wor-Wic Community College on full or partial scholarship. Some of the requirements students need to meet to be eligible for the program would be to maintain a 2.0 GPA and have no felony charges against them.

For Alex King, a senior at Holly Grove Christian School, this scholarship would be the only possible way to go to college right out of high school.

"I'm nervous that I won't get it, but at the same time, I know a lot of other people need it just as much as I do. So if I don't get it, someone else will," King said.

The need for scholarship is high in the community. Somerset County Commissioners have since passed a bill which would make the scholarship program a permanent program.

"It's real good economic boost if we can get our young people involved. Maybe I won't see the advantage of it, but some company somewhere down the road will be able to see the benefits from a college degree," said Somerset County Commissioner Charles Fisher.

The commissioners are now waiting for the bill to be passed by legislators in Annapolis.