Delaware Students Nominated for U.S. Service Academies

Posted: Jan 23, 2018
WILMINGTON, Del. - U.S. Senator Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced the names of their service academy nominees for the Class of 2022.

Each year, members of Congress are charged with nominating top candidates from their home state, ensuring the best and the brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies. 

"The integrity, intelligence and dedication demonstrated by this group of nominees is outstanding and I am proud to say they are among Delaware’s finest," Carper said.

Sen. Carper’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs:

  • Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School
  • Elise Buonopane of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
  • Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy
  • Steven Ferrandino of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Aidan O’Connor of Wyoming, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Andrew Zimmerman of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney high School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs:

  • Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Tech High School
  • Elise Buonopane of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
  • Avery Chambers of Bear, Caravel Academy
  • Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy
  • Grace Lombardi of Bear, Mount Sophia Academy
  • Aidan O’Connor of Wyoming, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Victoria Szabo-Block of Greenwood, Woodbridge High School
  • Andrew Zimmerman of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

Sen. Carper’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:

  • Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School
  • Lindsay Asbury of Smyrna, University of Delaware
  • David Bondi of Wilmington, Archmere Academy
  • Kathryn Certesio of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
  • Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Alexander Horgan of Wilmington, St. Andrew’s School
  • Mary McCann of Hockessin, The Charter School of Wilmington
  • Wei-Ling Moloy of Hockessin, Padua Academy
  • Dylan Norman of Seaford, Seaford High School
  • Jacob Wandless of Magnolia, Polytech High School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:

  • Kathryn Certesio of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
  • Grace Lombardi of Bear, Mount Sophia Academy
  • Mary McCann of Hockessin, Charter School of Wilmington
  • Dylan Norman of Seaford, Seaford High School
  • Aidan O’Connor of Wyoming, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Cooper Pampuch of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
  • Adam Reynolds of Wilmington, Tower Hill School
  • Victoria Szabo-Block of Greenwood, Woodbridge High School
  • Patrick Whittam of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School
  • Jack Windham of Dover, Saint Thomas More Academy

Sen. Carper’s and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester's nominations to the United States Military Academy in West Point:

  • Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School
  • Elise Buonopane of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
  • Rachel Carlton of Newark, Caravel Academy
  • Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School
  • Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy
  • Michael Devine of Wilmington, Archmere Academy
  • Jacob Wandless of Magnolia, Polytech High School
  • Jack Windham of Dover, St. Thomas More Academy

Sen. Carper’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point:

  • Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School
  • Kevin Bryan of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
  • Kathryn Certesio of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
  • Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy
  • Helen Davis of Dagsboro, Indian River High School
  • Michael Devine of Wilmington, Archmere Academy
  • Christopher Trentham of Middletown, Delaware Military Academy
  • Jacob Wandless of Magnolia, Polytech High School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point:

  • Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School
  • Kevin Bryan of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
  • Kathryn Certesio of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
  • Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy
  • Helen Davis of Dagsboro, Indian River High School
  • Michael Devine of Wilmington, Archmere Academy
  • Isaac O'Neal of Laurel, Delmaar High School
  • Christopher Trentham of Middletown, Delaware Military Academy
  • Jacob Wandless of Magnolia, Polytech High School

