Delaware Students Nominated for U.S. Service Academies

WILMINGTON, Del. - U.S. Senator Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced the names of their service academy nominees for the Class of 2022.

Each year, members of Congress are charged with nominating top candidates from their home state, ensuring the best and the brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies.

"The integrity, intelligence and dedication demonstrated by this group of nominees is outstanding and I am proud to say they are among Delaware’s finest," Carper said.

Sen. Carper’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs:

Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School

Elise Buonopane of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School

Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy

Steven Ferrandino of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School

Aidan O’Connor of Wyoming, Caesar Rodney High School

Andrew Zimmerman of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney high School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs:

Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Tech High School

Elise Buonopane of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Avery Chambers of Bear, Caravel Academy

Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School

Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy

Grace Lombardi of Bear, Mount Sophia Academy

Aidan O’Connor of Wyoming, Caesar Rodney High School

Victoria Szabo-Block of Greenwood, Woodbridge High School

Andrew Zimmerman of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

Sen. Carper’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:

Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School

Lindsay Asbury of Smyrna, University of Delaware

David Bondi of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Kathryn Certesio of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School

Alexander Horgan of Wilmington, St. Andrew’s School

Mary McCann of Hockessin, The Charter School of Wilmington

Wei-Ling Moloy of Hockessin, Padua Academy

Dylan Norman of Seaford, Seaford High School

Jacob Wandless of Magnolia, Polytech High School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:

Kathryn Certesio of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Grace Lombardi of Bear, Mount Sophia Academy

Mary McCann of Hockessin, Charter School of Wilmington

Dylan Norman of Seaford, Seaford High School

Aidan O’Connor of Wyoming, Caesar Rodney High School

Cooper Pampuch of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Adam Reynolds of Wilmington, Tower Hill School

Victoria Szabo-Block of Greenwood, Woodbridge High School

Patrick Whittam of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Jack Windham of Dover, Saint Thomas More Academy

Sen. Carper’s and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester's nominations to the United States Military Academy in West Point:

Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School

Elise Buonopane of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Rachel Carlton of Newark, Caravel Academy

Madison Cook of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School

Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy

Michael Devine of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Jacob Wandless of Magnolia, Polytech High School

Jack Windham of Dover, St. Thomas More Academy

Sen. Carper’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point:

Alex Angell of Selbyville, Sussex Technical High School

Kevin Bryan of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Kathryn Certesio of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Markus Cook of Bear, Delaware Military Academy

Helen Davis of Dagsboro, Indian River High School

Michael Devine of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Christopher Trentham of Middletown, Delaware Military Academy

Jacob Wandless of Magnolia, Polytech High School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point: