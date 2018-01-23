Updated Delaware Healthcare Website Launched Tuesday

DOVER, Del. – Gov. John Carney and the Department of Health and Social Services relaunched www.ChooseHealthDE.com on Tuesday.

The website now includes information and resources about healthcare spending in Delaware, strategies to slow its growth and actions to better connect that spending to the health outcomes of Delawareans.

"As I said last week in my State of the State, we are spending too much money on healthcare without getting good enough results,” Gov. Carney said. “To help us understand our overall spending, we need transparency on healthcare costs."

On Sept. 7, Gov. Carney signed legislation authorizing DHSS to consult with stakeholders to establish a healthcare spending benchmark as a way to evaluate the total cost of healthcare in the state.

Delaware ranked No. 3 in the nation in per-capita healthcare spending in 2014, the latest year data is available, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The CMS analysis of all insurance payers -- Medicare, Medicaid and private -- found per-capita spending in Delaware was $10,254, about 27 percent higher than the U.S. average of $8,045.

Without changes, the analysis estimates Delaware’s total healthcare spending will more than double from $9.5 billion in 2014 to $21.5 billion in 2025.

The new Choose Health Delaware website is divided into two sections: the Health Insurance Marketplace and the Healthcare Spending Benchmark.

In the Healthcare Spending Benchmark section, the site is divided among four target audiences: individuals and families, employers, healthcare providers and legislators. Each audience segment has strategies for success and a downloadable toolkit.

A news and events section will provide details about upcoming events, legislation and reports and public comment periods.

The Delaware Health Care Commission website provides background on previous events and reports associated with the healthcare spending benchmark.