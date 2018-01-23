Cannery Park Restoration in Cambridge Begins

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - From above, unkempt grass and abandoned industrial buildings are the only things left at Cannery Park in Cambridge.

And down below, work is underway.

And in a room not far away, conservationists, along with city and county officials, say they'd work to revitalize the park after seven years of funding and waiting.

Waiting now turned to relief especially for workers nearby like Katelyn Jones from BlueWater Marine Specialists.

"An eyesore. I don't pay attention to it all the time, but occassionally you'll look at it and it's kind of rough looking," Jones said.

In the works are a new rail to trail. A smokestack, once belonging to a burnt down factory, will stay along with the old industrial building next to it.

Conservationists say the old pavilion will also be included and the boulders sitting outside will be part of a creek restoration happening nearby.

All good things but neighbors like Jones say, they want more.

"Maybe an athletic park to maybe help people get in shape," Jones said.

Some wanted to see construction of a dog park while others wanted to see the park include a part of Cambridge history.

But whatever it turns to, all agree a transformation could do a lot of good to Cambridge.

Jones hopes it'll bring her more business.

"Boost business and then bring more people in here as well," Jones said.

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, the organization working on the park, is holding public hearing session on what people want to see in the new park. One took place on Tuesday evening and another is set for Thursday night in Cambridge.