Delaware Fire School Trains Firefighters for Emergencies

DOVER, Del.- A group of firefighters on Friday fought a fire at an industrial setting in Dover, but the situation wasn't an emergency.

That's because the firefighters-in-training, who are hoping to graduate Wilmington's Fire Academy, were performing an exercise with a fire simulator at the Delaware State Fire School's facility in Dover.

"What we're trying to do is make sure that they know all the tasks that need to be completed," said Jack Wilson, an educator with the Delaware State Fire School.

The fire in a simulator on Friday gave firefighters an opportunity to attack a blaze while also performing search and rescue on dummies.

Although the situation is controlled, Wilson said the intention of the drills and the simulator is to get firefighters experience in fighting fires in a variety of conditions.

"We're burning pallets and ordinary construction materials and stuff inside so they can experience the increased heat of the buildings."

The fire academy classing visiting the fire school in Dover on Friday is special because the group was dedicated in honor of fallen firefighters Chris Leach, Jerry Fickes, and Ardy Hope, who died in the line of duty in 2016.

Battalion Chief John Looney said the group remembers the trio of longtime firefighters each day.

"We never want to forget them and that's our motto in the class. We start the day and we end the day with 'never forget,'" he said.