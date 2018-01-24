Perdue Recalls Chicken Products After Misbranding & Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON (WBOC) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service announced Tuesday that Perdue Foods LLC is recalling almost 530 pounds of its chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Perdue's ready-to-cook chicken breast tenderloin fritters were mislabeled as the company's Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter. According to Perdue, the chicken breast tenderloin fritters contain egg whites and the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritters do not. Perdue says the problem was discovered while performing routine label verification activities. 10-lb. boxes containing two 5 lb. plastic bags with the box labeled “CHEF REDI HOMESTYLE CHICKEN TENDER FRITTER, RTC – LARGE” with the case code of 7374 is the product impacted.

The chicken breast tenderloin fritters being recalled were produced on December 6, 2017 and included the establishment number “P-11507” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products were shipped to restaurant locations in Florida, Maryland and Washington, D.C. According to Perdue, the product was not distributed to retail consumers.

FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions due to consumption. Users of the product are advised to not serve and/or consume the product, throw the product away, and/or return the product to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Relations, at 1-877-727-3447.