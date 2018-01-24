Milford Man Arrested for 3rd Offense DUI After Hit-and-run - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Arrested for 3rd Offense DUI After Hit-and-run

Posted: Jan 24, 2018 12:55 PM Updated:
MILFORD, Del.- Police say a Milford man was arrested for his third offense DUI and related charges following a Monday night hit-and-run crash.

Milford police said that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Avenue where a witness stated that a vehicle struck a tree and then fled the scene. 

The witness was able to provide a possible tag number for the vehicle and officers responded to the registered owner's address.  Officers located a vehicle that had damage that was consistent with a vehicle that was just involved in a crash, according to police. Officers then made contact with 57-year-old Royal Jones, of Milford, who was in the process of changing a tire on the vehicle.  Further investigation revealed Jones had recently returned home and would have passed the scene of the accident, according to police. Police said an investigation also revealed that Jones appeared to under the influence of alcohol/drugs. After administering field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test on Jones, he was found to be under the influence, police said. An Investigation also revealed that Jones had two prior DUI convictions.

Jones was charged with third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, fail to report a collision involving alcohol/drugs, and driver over, upon curb/division section/line.  Police said that due to Jones’ intoxication, he was unable to have a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court until he was sober.  Jones was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $2,001 cash bail due to his intoxication.  Jones was later released on $2,001 unsecured bail with a future preliminary hearing date in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

