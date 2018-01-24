Trio Charged After Overnight Crime Spree in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested three men accused of committing an armed robbery and an attempted robbery Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The first incident reportedly happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a man was walking in the 600 block of Ridgely Street toward Forrest Avenue when a light-colored vehicle arrived and two suspects got out. Police said the suspects displayed handguns and demanded money from the victim. The victim dropped his cellphone, which the suspects picked up, and fled west on Forrest Avenue, according to investigators.

In the second incident, officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South Bradford and Loockerman streets. Officers met with a 26-year-old woman who stated that two suspects approached her. One of them was armed with a handgun and the other demanded money, the woman told police. The victim refused to comply and the suspects fled in a silver Dodge Charger with a black license plate. Patrol officers that were checking the area located a vehicle matching that description and attempted to make contact with the occupants at the Dover Inn on North DuPont Highway. Police said 18-year-old Kaliph Miller and an unknown suspect ran from the vehicle. Miller was arrested a short time later, but the other unidentified suspect remains at large.

Two additional suspects, 18-year-old Samuel Horton and 20-year-old Douglas Moon emained with the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident. Police said officers then located a .22-caliber handgun and 9mm handgun (both loaded) inside the suspects' vehicle, in plain view. Officers also located a loaded .40-caliber handgun along the path that Miller took when he initially fled from them, according to police.

All three suspects were arrested for first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery and related charges.