Two Arrested for Weapons Charges in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say they arrested two people early Wednesday morning when they executed a search warrant and found a loaded handgun in Dover..

According to DSP, officers with the Kent County Drug Unit as well as the U.S. Marshalls Task Force, arrested Sylvester Gould Jr., 30, of Newark, and Kimberly Martin, 29, of Dover, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they executed a search warrant at a building on South Street and arrested Gould Jr. there without incident. Martin was arrested while she was at the Royal Farms on Lebanon Road just before officers searched the building on South Street, police said.

DSP said officers found a loaded handgun, a hooded mask and a pair of gloves in a bag together at the location as well as several rounds of ammunition.

Police said Gould Jr. had been restricted from having a firearm and was also wanted by the Middletown Police Department for another incident involving a handgun. He was charged with having that handgun and other charges and was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $32,000 cash bond.

Martin was charged with conspiracy of helping Gould Jr. store the handgun and was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.