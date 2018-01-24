Milford Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department is investigating a home invasion after three men armed with handguns robbed a home early Wednesday morning.

The home invasion happened around midnight between Tuesday night and today in an apartment on Linstone Lane of the Silver Lake Estates Apartment Complex. According to Milford PD, three men wearing disguises were armed with handguns and they knocked on a door to one of the apartments. Police said that when the victim opened the door, the suspects then went inside, rummaged through the apartment, and took an undisclosed amount of money as well as two cell phones from the victim.

The Milford Police Department asks anyone with more information about the incident to contact 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.