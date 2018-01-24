Senate Confirms Delmarva Native as Secretary of HHS

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Delmarva native Alex Azar II Wednesday to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Senate confirmed his nomination in a 55-43 vote. Azar previously served as general counsel and deputy secretary under former president George W. Bush before spending 10 years as a senior executive for the drugmaker Eli Lilly. He was nominated by President Donald Trump after former Rep. Tom Price resigned last fall.

“I applaud President Trump for nominating and the Senate for confirming this excellent, highly-qualified Marylander for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Mr. Azar knows HHS inside and out following his tenure there under President George W. Bush, and I’m confident that he will hit the ground running as Secretary. I congratulate Secretary Azar on his appointment and look forward to working with him as we continue our efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and lower the cost of healthcare for hard-working Americans," said Maryland Congressman Andy Harris in a statement.

Azar attended Parkside High School in Wicomico County and his family also runs the Azar Eye Institute in Salisbury.