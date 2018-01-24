MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man was arrested on his third DUI offense after a hit-and-run collision Monday.

A witness told police that a light colored car struck a tree on the 100 block of Lakeview Avenue and then fled from the scene.

According to police, the witness was able to provide a possible tag number for the car, and officers responded to the registered owner's address.

At the home, officers found a car that had damage and matched the witness' description. Also, they spoke to the owner, 57-year-old Royal Jones, who was in the process of changing a tire on the car, police said.

Jones had recently returned home and would have passed the scene of the accident, according to police.

Officers said Jones appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They administered field sobriety and breathalyzer tests. The results gave officers probable cause to detain Jones for DUI, police said.

According to police, further investigation revealed that Jones was under the influence of alcohol. Officers later learned that he had two prior DUI convictions.

Due to Jones’ intoxication, he was unable to have a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court until he was sober. He was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $2,001.00 cash bail due to his intoxication. He was later released on $2,001.00 unsecured bail with a future preliminary hearing date in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.