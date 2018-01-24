DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a 53-year-old man that occurred on night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., the man was walking in the 600 block of Ridgely Street toward Forrest Avenue when a light-colored car pulled up and two suspects got out.

The suspects pulled out handguns and demanded money from the victim, police said.

The victim dropped his cell phone, which the suspects picked up, and before heading west on Forrest Avenue. The suspects were only described as black men in a light-colored car.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Additionally, tips can be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.