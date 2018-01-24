Lower Shore Shelter At Capacity, Looking to Help More in Need

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Homelessness affects nearly every county across the country, and Somerset County, Maryland is no exception. In a recent study, it was found that over 260 people live without an address on the Lower Shore.

The first homeless shelter in Somerset County was opened back in December 2017. Within three days of being open, the capacity was already reached.

The shelter can hold up to 16 people, including four emergency beds that were used during the extreme cold winter months.

People can stay up to six months at Lower Shore Shelter, and in that time they receive assistance with finding a job and securing housing for the future.

Those who work at the shelter say there is more of a need than they can keep up with. A waiting list continues to fill up with names of those interested in coming to the Lower Shore Shelter.

Among the 16 individuals currently staying at the shelter, there is CJ Van Epps. Van Epps first left his home of Ohio at the age of 16. Since then he has been on the run, frequenting various states as north as Michigan and as south as Texas.

Van Epps has stayed in Maryland for the past three years. He explains how grateful he is to find the Lower Shore Shelter and those who work there.

"They have given me a fighting chance to make something good for myself has been a miracle," Van Epps said.

The Lower Shore Shelter relies heavily on donations, everything from food to water to cleaning supplies. If you would like to donate items, the shelter asks people to contact them to find out their immediate needs. There phone number is 443-888-6160.