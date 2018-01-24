Governor's New Bill Hoping to Help EMS Report Overdoses

EASTON, Md. - Inside his paramedic truck, Talbot County EMS Director Brian Lecates has plenty of Narcan and now, one more tool for first responders like him battling Maryland's opioid crisis.



Gov. Larry Hogan is hoping to push through a bill that will give EMS workers like Lecates unlimited access to information.



"The ODMAP will now allow us to share data where previously we were unable to," Lecates said.



That map is currently for law enforcement eyes only, but the Governor's newly proposed bill would give EMS workers like Lecates that access now too - sharing information and identifying overdose hotspots.



Talbot County Heroin Coordinator Steve Elliott says it's a bill that will help communication too.



"All of this is done to try and coordinate efforts with other counties, other states to see if any of the problems that we're having here locally, they're having in those other counties too," Elliott said.



Filing reports on the database include things like the time and date of the overdose, and most importantly, the location, according to Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble.



"Not patient information, but locations of where the overdoses are occurring and that's what we want to know," Gamble said.



It's a bill Lecates says will make his job easier.



"This would allow the first responders to report every overdose so we'd really have a lot better data collection," Lecates said.